Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Downgraded to Underperform at Bank of America

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $59.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.