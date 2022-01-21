Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires New Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 120,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,843,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.59% of Dillard’s as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dillard’s by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,306,000 after purchasing an additional 68,807 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dillard’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Dillard’s by 12.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $13,831,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the second quarter worth approximately $9,945,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DDS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DDS opened at $229.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.87. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $416.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

