Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,609 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $19,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Bank grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARE. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Shares of ARE opened at $198.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $154.37 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.