Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $18.29 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.16% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $18,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $67.33 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $548.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.80 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 22.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.91%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

