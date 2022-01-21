Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,923 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.11% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 770.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,149,000 after buying an additional 62,523 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.54.

CRL opened at $332.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.48 and a fifty-two week high of $460.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 23.14%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

