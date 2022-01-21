Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $21.49 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 812,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.51% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.
In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom Profile
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
