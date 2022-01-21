Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $21.49 Million in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 812,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,489,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.51% of Nordstrom as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.43. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.77.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

