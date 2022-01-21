Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €281.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($267.05) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €239.54 ($272.20).

ALV opened at €224.80 ($255.45) on Monday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €208.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €203.18.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

