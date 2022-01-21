Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.