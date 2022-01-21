Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.33% from the stock’s current price.
ALLY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.
Ally Financial stock opened at $48.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.58. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $36.33 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
In related news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 33.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.