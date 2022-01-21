Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 26.5% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,120,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,180,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,585 shares of company stock worth $394,954,238 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Shares of GOOG traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,675.91. The company had a trading volume of 49,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,105. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,885.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,823.88. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,809.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

