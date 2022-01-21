Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,666.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,875.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,803.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

