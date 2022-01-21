Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,430.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,666.15 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,797.28 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,875.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,803.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 751 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

