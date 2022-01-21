AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.10. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.38.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

