AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 110,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMC stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

