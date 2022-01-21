AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $313.75 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.13 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.