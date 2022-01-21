AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 13,949 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,949 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Macy’s by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Macy's Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

