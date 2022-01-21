Alphawave IP Group’s (AWE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Alphawave IP Group (LON:AWE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphawave IP Group from GBX 450 ($6.14) to GBX 311 ($4.24) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of AWE stock opened at GBX 170.20 ($2.32) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 283.39. Alphawave IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 149.20 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 473.60 ($6.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00. The company has a current ratio of 27.37, a quick ratio of 27.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Michelle Senecal de Fonseca acquired 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 191 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £3,823.82 ($5,217.38).

Alphawave IP Group Company Profile

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells digital signal processing (DSP)-based, multi-standard wired connectivity silicon IP solutions. It offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet Ips. It licenses its technology to semiconductor companies and electronic equipment manufacturers.

