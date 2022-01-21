Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alta Equipment Company is an industrial and construction equipment company. It offers new and used industrial products and construction products which includes aerial fleet, forklifts, plows, trailers, wheel loaders, recycling/demolition machines, concrete paving equipment, excavators, pavers, cranes, earthmoving, compact equipment and materials handling products. Alta Equipment Company, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp., is based in Livonia, Michigan. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ALTG. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

ALTG opened at $13.88 on Monday. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $449.20 million, a PE ratio of -17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 91,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,447.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 129,128 shares of company stock worth $1,737,491 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Alta Equipment Group in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 104.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

