Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Altice operates in a highly competitive market against several broadband and delivery system firms. Escalating programming costs per customer due to an increase in contractual rates hurt its operating margin. Further, consumers’ selection of an alternate source of service due to economic constraints, technological advances or preference might curb demand for the company’s services, thereby limiting growth potential. Augmented fiber network deployments in the United States and other parts of the world have exposed Altice to risks associated with fluctuation in foreign currency exchange rates. A high debt level can raise the financial obligations of the company and hurt profitability. However, Altice is likely to benefit from greater scale, operating efficiency and additional investments, which are at the core of its business strategy.”

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

ATUS stock opened at $15.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 over the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,864,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,768,000 after buying an additional 6,682,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,451,000. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altice USA (ATUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.