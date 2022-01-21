Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

ATUSF stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2242 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

