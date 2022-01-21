Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,290,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 15th total of 17,710,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of AMRN opened at $3.21 on Friday. Amarin has a 12-month low of $3.11 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $549,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amarin by 16.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $457,000. 30.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRN. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

