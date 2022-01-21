American Century Companies Inc. Has $102.26 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 93.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 232,750 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $102,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 65.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

