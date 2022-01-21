American Century Companies Inc. Has $106.34 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 648,812 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,050 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $106,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.59.

Shares of EXPE opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.21.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $55,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $54,597.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,044 shares of company stock worth $30,816,533. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

