American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,496,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,582 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 2.63% of Skyline Champion worth $89,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Skyline Champion by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,073,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,807,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,132,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,966,000 after purchasing an additional 28,738 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

