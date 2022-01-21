American Century Companies Inc. Sells 364,593 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,626,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364,593 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $97,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 156.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,003,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 224.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,315,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 51.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,462,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 55.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,920,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $54.31 and a one year high of $69.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

