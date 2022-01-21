American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,434,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 92,818 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Juniper Networks worth $94,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $33.31 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.78%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.