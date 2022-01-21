American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,941,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,614 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $114,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 428,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 224,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,313,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLV opened at $60.69 on Friday. American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

