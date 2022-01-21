American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.11.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

