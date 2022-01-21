American Lithium (CVE:LI) Stock Price Down 4.6%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.13. 484,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 489,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.28.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

