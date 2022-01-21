American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) Short Interest Up 16.6% in December

American Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMYZF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 629,100 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the December 15th total of 539,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,018,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of American Manganese in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMYZF opened at 0.66 on Friday. American Manganese has a fifty-two week low of 0.37 and a fifty-two week high of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.73.

American Manganese, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of interests in mineral resource projects. Its properties include Artillery Peak, Rocher Deboule, and Lonnie & Virgil properties. The company was founded on July 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

