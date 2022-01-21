American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Cut to $162.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

AWK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $162.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

