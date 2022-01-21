American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

AMWD stock opened at $59.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $991.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.24. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.10 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth purchased 2,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.95 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in American Woodmark by 63.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 39.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

