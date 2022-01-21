Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,681 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $33,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMP. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 15,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.37, for a total value of $4,833,686.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.60. 12,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,364. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.77 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.21.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

