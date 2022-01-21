Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.17 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

AMKR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 210.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

