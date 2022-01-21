Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.92. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Axos Financial.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $119,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter worth $204,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $53.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.47. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.51.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

