Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report $101.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $99.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $85.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $368.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,489,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after buying an additional 853,576 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 728,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,026,000 after buying an additional 558,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 469,589 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,061,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,897,000 after acquiring an additional 311,494 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.