Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) will post $5.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the highest is $6.07 million. G1 Therapeutics reported sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The business had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTHX. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G1 Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTHX. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 185,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,862,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,358. The firm has a market cap of $381.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.10. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

