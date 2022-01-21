Analysts Anticipate Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) to report ($0.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.37). Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $613,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 65,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. 36.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. 224,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,172,454. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.22. The firm has a market cap of $839.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 9.49, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

