Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings. iStar reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:STAR opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. iStar’s payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 328,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 2,127.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 307,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 293,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 129.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 42,631 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

