Analysts Anticipate JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is ($0.35). JetBlue Airways reported earnings of ($1.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($2.59). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JBLU shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of JBLU traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,074,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 913,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,006,000 after buying an additional 31,725 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 416,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth $1,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

