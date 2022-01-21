Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.26 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $176,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,220 shares of company stock worth $1,524,457 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 131,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 112,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,631. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 177.78%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

