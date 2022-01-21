Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oil States International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Oil States International posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.12 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 11.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of OIS traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.90. The company had a trading volume of 659,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.92. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $362.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 3.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Oil States International by 169,400.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Oil States International during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 82.9% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oil States International during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

