Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $71.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.78%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

