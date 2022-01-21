Analysts Expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) will announce $195.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $196.83 million and the lowest is $194.70 million. Chegg posted sales of $205.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full year sales of $764.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $763.50 million to $765.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $832.65 million, with estimates ranging from $806.28 million to $870.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chegg by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Chegg by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 130,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chegg by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

CHGG traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. 281,722 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,356. Chegg has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.43.

Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

