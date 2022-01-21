Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Analysts predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.59. Ciena also reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full-year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

Ciena stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. 1,670,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,112. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $247,205.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,598 shares of company stock worth $2,871,528. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 434,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after buying an additional 25,731 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,292,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

