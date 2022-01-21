Analysts Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Billion

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

Brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will post $1.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.76 billion and the highest is $1.82 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $890.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $148.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.15 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $159.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.81.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.