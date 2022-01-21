Analysts Expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to Post -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.30). NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.43% and a negative net margin of 157.90%. The company had revenue of $18.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

In other news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $300,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,165,350. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 2,221.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 95,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,793. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.17. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

