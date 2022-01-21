Analysts Expect Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) to Announce $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Old Second Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $63,843.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSBC. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 200,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 423,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $394.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

