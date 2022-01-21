Analysts Expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to announce earnings of $2.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.34. Ralph Lauren reported earnings per share of $1.67 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RL traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.94. 655,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,013. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $99.92 and a 52-week high of $142.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

