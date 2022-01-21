Analysts Expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.56 Billion

Analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will report $7.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.54 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $41.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.44 billion to $43.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.04 billion to $50.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($7.00) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 12.1% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,675,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,102,000 after acquiring an additional 831,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,870,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,834,000 after acquiring an additional 104,173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,178,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,762,000 after acquiring an additional 215,816 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 437,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,209,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $63.70.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

