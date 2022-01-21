Analysts Set BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Target Price at $66.12

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.84.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter worth $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

NYSE:BJ opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.